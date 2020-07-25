|
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLB
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
