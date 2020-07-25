Global  
 

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLB

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 'We're All Kind Of Waking Up To It': Kirk Cousins Talks On Colin Kaepernick Taking Knee

'We're All Kind Of Waking Up To It': Kirk Cousins Talks On Colin Kaepernick Taking Knee 00:29

 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says that the league is "waking up" to what Colin Kaepernick was attempting to say when, some seasons back, he started taking a knee during the national anthem. Katie Johnston reports.

