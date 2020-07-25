Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tying homer off shaky closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam Duvall with a leadoff single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Saturday. New York loaded the bases in the […]
The Empire State Building was shining blue and orange Thursday, anticipating the return of baseball to New York City. The Mets play their home opener at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.