Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tying homer off shaky closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Dansby Swanson scored automatic runner Adam Duvall with a leadoff single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Saturday. New York loaded the bases in the […]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves

Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves 01:15

 It's been a long wait, but baseball is back in New York City. The Mets opened up their 2020 season Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

