You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Emergency Order For Parts Of Florida Including South Florida



Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Friday for all counties along the state’s east coast in response to Hurricane Isaias as the storm tracks close to the shoreline along its northern.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago Gov DeWine asks state liquor board to enact emergency rule to stop alcohol sales at bars after 10pm



Gov DeWine asks state liquor board to enact emergency rule to stop alcohol sales at bars after 10pm Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:01 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency



North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this