Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases as second wave nears 'halfway mark'

SBS Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,267 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,267 New COVID-19 Cases

After four days of less than 1,000 daily cases, Dallas County ended with week with a record high of 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, along with 18 more deaths.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:00Published
Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland [Video]

Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland

Maryland recorded more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to over 83,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:59Published
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Cases, 12 Deaths [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Cases, 12 Deaths

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 108,107 while the total number of deaths is 8,291.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases Hit New Record of 77,000 — One Month After Pence Declared ‘No Second Wave’

Coronavirus Cases Hit New Record of 77,000 — One Month After Pence Declared ‘No Second Wave’ Exactly one month after Vice President Mike Pence declared there would be "no second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States hit another record high...
Mediaite


Tweets about this