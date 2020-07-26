|
|
|
Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases as second wave nears 'halfway mark'
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland
Maryland recorded more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to over 83,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:59Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|