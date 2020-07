You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vidya Balan looks summer-ready in maxi dress



Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was seen in Bandra on July 25. She carried blue maxi dress with grace during her outing. Balan will be next seen in film 'Shakuntala Devi', which will be released on OTT.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 10 hours ago Sara Ali Khan reveals what Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan had in common



Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film "Dil Bechara" digitally released on Friday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54 Published 11 hours ago Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News



Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears. The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:44 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this