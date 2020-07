Jamal Adams-Le’Veon Bell Twitter spat makes Jets-Seahawks game can’t miss TV Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

A now-former teammate of new Seahawk Jamal Adams, running back Le'Veon Bell, didn't seem too happy to hear that Adams had been traded on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this