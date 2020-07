Regis Philbin, TV’s indignant everyman, dies at 88 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Regis Philbin, the talk- and game-show host who regaled America over morning coffee with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa for decades, and who made television history in 1999 by introducing the runaway hit "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," died Friday night. He was 88. His death was announced by his family in a […]