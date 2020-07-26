Global  
 

Kolkata: Journalist arrested for misquoting 'Dil Bechara' actor Swastika Mukherjee, one booked for rape, death threats

DNA Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Cyber Crime Department of Kolkata Police has arrested a Hoogly resident names Koushik Das for giving rape and acid attack threat to actress Swastika Mukherjee on social media
