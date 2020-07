Spain takes aim at nightclubs and beaches as virus rebounds Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nightclubs, bars and beaches — some of Spain’s most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots. The northeast region of Catalonia now hosts two of the most worrying virus hotspots in Spain, prompting authorities in Barcelona and an interior agricultural area around Lleida […] 👓 View full article

