Berlin: 7 injured as car drives into crowd

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
A car has driven into a crowd of people in Germany's capital, leaving seven people injured — some seriously. The incident happened on Sunday morning at Hardenbergplatz near the Bahnhof Zoo metro station.
