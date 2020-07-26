Berlin: 7 injured as car plows into crowd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver



A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality. Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago Guy twerks against car trying to navigate through Soho Super Saturday crowd



One customer in London's Soho during Super Saturday (July 4) was seen twerking in front of a car that was trying to navigate its way through the crowd that had spilled into the road. Other patrons.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago Protesters do Vehicle Rally During Protest



A large crowd rallied on the streets to protest the death of George Floyd. People walked, rode on motorcycles and cars while raising fists and slogans in solidarity with black lives. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 08:30 Published on June 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Berlin: 7 injured as car drives into crowd A car has driven into a crowd of people in Germany's capital, leaving seven people injured — some seriously. The incident happened on Sunday morning at...

Deutsche Welle 18 minutes ago





Tweets about this