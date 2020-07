Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India: Jay Bhanushali opens up on his participation on the show, says, 'I would be happiest to see my kids be real Khiladi's' Jay Bhanushali tells BollywoodLife that he wants his three kids to be real Khiladi's in life, fearless and strong. He wishes to go sky-diving with them.

Bollywood Life 21 hours ago