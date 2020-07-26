Global  
 

100 Days: Trump faces headwinds as Election Day draws near

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump’s presidency, putting the incumbent in a perilous position as his reelection bid against Democrat Joe Biden enters a pivotal stretch. A new poll from The Associated […]
 (CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls. A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the...

