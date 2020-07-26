Global  
 

Rift between royal brothers laid bare in new book extract

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince William infuriated Prince Harry when he told his younger brother he should move slowly in his relationship with the former Meghan Markle, fearing that he was being “blindsided by lust,’’ a new book on the Windsors says. The second installment of a serialized version of the book “Finding Freedom,” which appeared […]
 A new book claims to reveal how Harry and Meghan became disillusioned with the Royal Family and why they left the UK.

