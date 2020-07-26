Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campus

Lisa D. Cook Rest well, Rev. Vivian. Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atl… https://t.co/NtCPAJ64OG 3 days ago

Rachel Van Dongen RT @lhorwich: Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta https://t.co/iZNBQIfB7b via @us… 3 days ago

Lee Horwich Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta https://t.co/iZNBQIfB7b via @usatoday 3 days ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta https://t.co/NwcN7IIggE 3 days ago

Lew Acquarulo RT @trinitycollege: We honor the life of U.S. @repjohnlewis, who passed on Friday, by revisiting the work of @TrinAlum @andrewaydin '06, a… 5 days ago

WQAD The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, will be Thursday. Du… https://t.co/ZhEglpIkLg 6 days ago

Trinity College We honor the life of U.S. @repjohnlewis, who passed on Friday, by revisiting the work of @TrinAlum @andrewaydin '06… https://t.co/fFoAPBLpHS 6 days ago