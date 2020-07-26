Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Lou Williams will have to complete a 10-day quarantine after spending part of a pre-approved absence at an Atlanta strip club.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Clippers American professional basketball team

NBA coaches using platform for social justice

 Orlando coach Steve Clifford and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers discuss the need for societal change. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

John Lewis once told a young Doc Rivers: 'We're just trying to get one at a time'

 Clippers coach Doc Rivers was young player when he met civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday. He shared a story of memorable trip with Lewis.
USATODAY.com

Lou Williams Lou Williams American basketball player


National Basketball Association National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Ex-NFL linebacker Reggie Williams driving force behind Disney sports complex hosting NBA bubble

 Ex-Bengals linebacker Reggie Williams recalls key challenges in launching ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex now hosting NBA's "bubble" campaign.
USATODAY.com

NBA to feature 'virtual fans' at arenas for season restart

 NBA officials are trying to bring fans closer to the games in Orlando and you'll see their faces on video boards throughout the empty arena.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' LeBron James leading NBA effort to 'continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

 LeBron James and the Lakers played their first scrimmage in the Orlando bubble, but James spent much of his energy speaking about Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmage

 San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
 
USATODAY.com

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on Saturday

 John Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Funeral service for C.T. Vivian held in Atlanta

 The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement, at a funeral service at Providence Missionary..
USATODAY.com

Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta

 Long-time civil right advocate C.T. Vivian, who died of natural causes July 17 at the age of 95, will be remembered in a private funeral in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Formal Fridays: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field dress up once a week amid quarantine [Video]

Formal Fridays: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field dress up once a week amid quarantine

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been enjoying "formal Fridays" whilst in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, where they spend one day a week getting dressed up.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Clippers' Lou Williams to undergo 10-day quarantine, miss first two games after leaving NBA campus

 Lou Williams will have to complete a 10-day quarantine after spending part of a pre-approved absence at an Atlanta strip club.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Decade of Growth Virtual Event: How the Atlanta Falcons owner fought poverty & blight with the vision of a new stadium

 The building of a new stadium for the Atlanta Falcons touched off a number of changes in downtown and Westside Atlanta. In April 2014, Major League Soccer...
bizjournals

50 on Fire: Celebration honors 50 Atlanta innovators and entrepreneurs

 2020 has presented an abundance of challenges and Atlanta has seen a fair share of them.  With the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty and some...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

drlisadcook

Lisa D. Cook Rest well, Rev. Vivian. Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atl… https://t.co/NtCPAJ64OG 3 days ago

RachelVanD

Rachel Van Dongen RT @lhorwich: Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta https://t.co/iZNBQIfB7b via @us… 3 days ago

lhorwich

Lee Horwich Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta https://t.co/iZNBQIfB7b via @usatoday 3 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Civil rights icon, MLK Jr. adviser C.T. Vivian to be remembered in private funeral in Atlanta https://t.co/NwcN7IIggE 3 days ago

CoachAcq

Lew Acquarulo RT @trinitycollege: We honor the life of U.S. @repjohnlewis, who passed on Friday, by revisiting the work of @TrinAlum @andrewaydin '06, a… 5 days ago

wqad

WQAD The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, will be Thursday. Du… https://t.co/ZhEglpIkLg 6 days ago

trinitycollege

Trinity College We honor the life of U.S. @repjohnlewis, who passed on Friday, by revisiting the work of @TrinAlum @andrewaydin '06… https://t.co/fFoAPBLpHS 6 days ago

SinclairPrez

Dr. Steve Johnson RT @DeenaJohn88: Dayton area leaders including Sinclair's Chief Diversity Officer and senior adviser to the president, Michael Carter, pay… 1 week ago