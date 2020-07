You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2 Slashed Outside East Village Restaurant



Two people were slashed outside of a restaurant in the East Village, and sources tell us one victim is actor Kelsey Grammer's daughter; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:10 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this HollywoodLife Actress Spencer Grammer confirmed to HollywoodLife that she was slashed at a New York City bar on Friday, July 24.… https://t.co/uElRrVMYzd 26 seconds ago Cheri Spence RT @WashTimes: Kelsey Grammer's actress daughter slashed outside NYC restaurant https://t.co/FMPuysgZwv https://t.co/XUWXtRTs1z 30 seconds ago WFXR News Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant https://t.co/RvcT3cQ3MR 3 minutes ago The Washington Times Kelsey Grammer's actress daughter slashed outside NYC restaurant https://t.co/FMPuysgZwv https://t.co/XUWXtRTs1z 3 minutes ago grandted 212. Spencer Grammer, actress daughter of Kelsey Grammer, is slashed while bravely confronting drunk at Manhattan restau… https://t.co/vXYxB2cGbN 4 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant https://t.co/usAQTi12JP 4 minutes ago Charles Thaddeus Vrana Actress Spencer Grammer, daughter of ‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer, slashed trying to break up fight outside East V… https://t.co/hSb2s6YIuR 9 minutes ago Veola Carter Spencer Grammer, actress daughter of Kelsey Grammer, is slashed while bravely confronting drunk at Manhattan restau… https://t.co/a92ohVdTdh 31 minutes ago