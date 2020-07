Marlins starter Urena late scratch against Phillies Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami Marlins starter Jose Urena was a late scratch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins did not disclose the reason. He was Miami's opening day starter in 2018 and 2019. The Marlins will start right-hander Robert Dugger against Philadelphia's Vince Velasquez in the series finale. Dugger made seven starts last