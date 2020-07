You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former Maple Leafs star Eddie Shack dies at 83 Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died

FOX Sports 14 minutes ago



Former NHL forward Eddie Shack, who won 4 Stanley Cups with the Maple Leafs, dies at 83 Eddie Shack, one of the NHL's most colourful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.

CBC.ca 2 hours ago





Tweets about this