United, Chelsea into CL; Bournemouth, Watford down from EPL

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Leicester on a frantic final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to end five-year stays in the top flight. United won 2-0 at Leicester through goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard to give […]
