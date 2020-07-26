United, Chelsea into CL; Bournemouth, Watford down from EPL Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League at the expense of Leicester on a frantic final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated to end five-year stays in the top flight. United won 2-0 at Leicester through goals by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard to give […] 👓 View full article

