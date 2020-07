You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams



@Connor says trading Michael Gallup to the Jets for Jamal Adams makes perfect sense for both teams Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:44 Published on June 26, 2020 Colin Cowherd: Jamal Adams is saying that he wants to play for a winner



Jamal Adams' future with the New York Jets is up in the air after he has requested a trade. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the reason Adams is upset with the Jets is because he wants to play for a.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:47 Published on June 23, 2020 Colin Cowherd: The Jets should have already extended Jamal Adams' contract



With Jamal Adams requesting a trade from the New York Jets, his future with the team isn't looking good. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the Jets should have already extended his contract. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:22 Published on June 22, 2020

Tweets about this