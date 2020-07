Indians’ Carrasco wins first start since leukemia diagnosis Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco started again. His inspiring comeback from cancer is complete. More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings and José Ramírez homered twice as the Cleveland Indians clobbered the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Sunday to win two of three in the delayed […]