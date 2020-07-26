|
Pirates manager Shelton argues through mask, gets 1st ML win
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Sunday. Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered, and Mitch Keller pitched five solid innings for the Pirates. Shelton came out […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this