Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series. Chatwood (1-0) gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen […] 👓 View full article

