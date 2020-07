Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks. Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston’s 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He […] 👓 View full article

