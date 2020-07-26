Global  
 

Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in Brexit

WorldNews Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in BrexitTony Blair has called on the government to investigate alleged Russian interference into the Brexit referendum after the publication of long-delayed report into the Kremlin’s involvement in domestic British politics. Releasing a 50-page document earlier this week, the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), warned Moscow’s influence in the UK was the “new normal” and accused successive governments of not wanting to address the issue surrounding the 2016 vote with a “10ft pole”. Speaking after Boris Johnson dismissed the committee’s recommendation of an assessment of potential interference, Mr Blair, the former Labour prime minister, claimed it would be “sensible” for a probe to take...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Tony Blair: Coronavirus will not be eliminated and we must learn to live with it

Tony Blair: Coronavirus will not be eliminated and we must learn to live with it 01:50

 Coronavirus will not be eliminated and Britons must learn to live with it,Tony Blair warned as he urged the Government to focus on containment measuresto see the country through a second wave. The former prime minister saidinfrastructure to stop the spread of the virus was critical as anothernational...

Tony Blair Tony Blair Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past". "It wasJohn Hume, probably more than anyone else, who sat me down and said, 'look, Iknow you're a new prime minister and I know a lot of people will be tellingyou this is impossible but I'm telling you, it can be done'," Mr Blair said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in Brexit

 'Whether we've taken our eye off the ball or just decided not to put our eye on it is an interesting question,' says former PM
Independent

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters

Russia report: 'Inexcusable' government failed to order investigation into alleged Brexit interference, says former top diplomat

 Former British ambassador to Moscow comments come after publication of damning report by Intelligence and Security Committee
Independent
Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report [Video]

Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to make sweeping changes to the Official Secrets Act after the release of the Russia report.The report by the Intelligence and Security Committee suggested that consecutive Governments had acted too slowly in dealing with the threat from the Kremlin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context" [Video]

Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context"

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference in UK politics may have been influenced by the 'specific views' of its former chair Dominic Grieve - and that it is important to see its findings in context. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:07Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

