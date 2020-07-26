|
Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in Brexit
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Tony Blair has called on the government to investigate alleged Russian interference into the Brexit referendum after the publication of long-delayed report into the Kremlin’s involvement in domestic British politics. Releasing a 50-page document earlier this week, the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), warned Moscow’s influence in the UK was the “new normal” and accused successive governments of not wanting to address the issue surrounding the 2016 vote with a “10ft pole”. Speaking after Boris Johnson dismissed the committee’s recommendation of an assessment of potential interference, Mr Blair, the former Labour prime minister, claimed it would be “sensible” for a probe to take...
