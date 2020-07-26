Harry Dunn's parents drop legal claim against police force

Raab: We are on the Dunn's side



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government are on the side of Harry Dunn's family, who have raised concerns that not enough is being done in his case. Mr Raab highlighted that changes had been made to diplomatic immunity arrangements. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24 Published on January 1, 1970