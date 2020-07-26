|
Harry Dunn's parents drop legal claim against police force
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Harry Dunn’s parents have dropped their legal claim against Northamptonshire police after concluding the force was “absolved of any blame” over their son’s death. The 19-year-old’s family are set for a two-day judicial review at the high court in November where they allege the foreign secretary “obstructed justice” by allowing the suspect in the case, Anne Sacoolas, to leave the UK. Northamptonshire police were brought into the legal claim in January as Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, and father, Tim Dunn, sought...
