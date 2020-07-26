Global  
 

Harry Dunn's parents drop legal claim against police force

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Harry Dunn's parents drop legal claim against police forceHarry Dunn’s parents have dropped their legal claim against Northamptonshire police after concluding the force was “absolved of any blame” over their son’s death. The 19-year-old’s family are set for a two-day judicial review at the high court in November where they allege the foreign secretary “obstructed justice” by allowing the suspect in the case, Anne Sacoolas, to leave the UK. Northamptonshire police were brought into the legal claim in January as Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, and father, Tim Dunn, sought...
Video Credit: Newsflare
News video: Man climbs 300-foot-tall mobile tower in India to get his estranged wife back

Man climbs 300-foot-tall mobile tower in India to get his estranged wife back 02:55

 A domestic dispute spiralled out of control prompting a husband to risk his life to get his estranged wife back. Gajanan Rokade, 35, resident of Sav village near Buldhana in western India was spotted climbing a 300-foot-tall mobile tower on July 10. As onlookers jammed the road, a team of...

Other News Mentions

Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

Harry Dunn's family drop legal action against police

 Mr Dunn's family believe a suspect in the case was allowed to leave the UK unlawfully.
BBC News
Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the UK.

Credit: ODN
Raab: We are on the Dunn's side

Raab: We are on the Dunn's side

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government are on the side of Harry Dunn's family, who have raised concerns that not enough is being done in his case. Mr Raab highlighted that changes had been made to diplomatic immunity arrangements.

Credit: ODN
Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'

The mother of Harry Dunn has reacted to the news that Britain and the US have agreed to "plug the loophole" that allowed her son's alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Northamptonshire County of England


Tim Dunn American businessman

Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing

Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing

The UK and US have agreed to amend the 'anomaly' that allowed Harry Dunn's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Long Island Residents want a Citzens Complaint Review Board After Police-Involved Shooting

Long Island Residents want a Citzens Complaint Review Board After Police-Involved Shooting

Following a deadly police-involved shooting in 2018, two more people came forward today to claim they too experienced excessive force by the same officer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo

Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo

Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, has made an appeal to Boris Johnson and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo as the pair met at Downing Street.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Harry Dunn's parents say police 'absolved of any blame' as legal claim dropped

 Harry Dunn's parents have dropped their legal claim against Northamptonshire Police after concluding the force are "absolved of any blame" following their...
Belfast Telegraph

Harry Dunn's family drop legal claim against police, as they say force was kept 'in the dark'
Telegraph.co.uk


