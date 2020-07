Swanson ties career high with 5 RBIs, Braves rout Mets 14-1 Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout Sunday night. Atlanta had 17 hits, 11 for extra bases, and took two of three in the season-opening series […] 👓 View full article