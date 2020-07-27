Global  
 

Gold price surges $30 to record of over $1,926 per ounce

Monday, 27 July 2020
BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold surged more than $30 on Monday to over $1,926 per ounce as investors step up buying of the precious metal often sought in times of uncertainty. Gold was trading at $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia, up 1.5%, after surging over the weekend. Prices for both gold and […]
News video: Thousands of Thais rush to sell gold as price soars amid Covid-19 economic slump

Thousands of Thais rush to sell gold as price soars amid Covid-19 economic slump 02:50

 Thousands of Thais rushed to shops yesterday July 25 to sell their gold as prices of the precious metal soared amid the Covid-19 economic slump. Footage from the the Chinatown area of Bangkok on Yaowarat Road shows long queues of locals waiting outside shops where they can cash in their gold...

Uncertainty pushes gold price to new record high

 The price of gold has surged to a record 1,926.20 US dollars (£1,502.44) per ounce as investors moved money into an asset seen as a safe haven amid jitters...
Belfast Telegraph

Gold Rallies As Citibank Says New Record Is ‘’Matter Of Time’’

 The rally in the gold price regained momentum on Monday as investors continue to pile into hard assets amid a flood of easy money on financial markets in the...
OilPrice.com

Gold hits record high and dollar slumps as traders fret over the economic outlook for the US

 Gold hit a record high and the dollar slumped to a low against a basket of currencies amid worries over the deteriorating economic outlook for the world’s...
Proactive Investors


