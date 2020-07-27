Gold price surges $30 to record of over $1,926 per ounce
Monday, 27 July 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold surged more than $30 on Monday to over $1,926 per ounce as investors step up buying of the precious metal often sought in times of uncertainty. Gold was trading at $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia, up 1.5%, after surging over the weekend. Prices for both gold and […]
Thousands of Thais rushed to shops yesterday July 25 to sell their gold as prices of the precious metal soared amid the Covid-19 economic slump.
Footage from the the Chinatown area of Bangkok on Yaowarat Road shows long queues of locals waiting outside shops where they can cash in their gold...
Gold futures swung higher on Thursday and neared a record close as investors continued to hedge against a worse-than-expected recession. Contracts for the precious metal leaped as high as $1,897.70 per..
A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city...
Customs officials reportedly caught over 30 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at the Jaipur airport. The gold was allegedly being smuggled by Indian nationals arriving from countries..
