Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea amid US tensions

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., satellite photographs released Monday show, likely signalling the Islamic Republic soon plans to use it for live-fire drills. An image from Maxar Technologies taken Sunday shows an Iranian […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea [Video]

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea

TAIPEI — Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted drills at the South China Sea in a significant show of force, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. CNN reports that the exercise on July 4 was the first..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this