Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea amid US tensions Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., satellite photographs released Monday show, likely signalling the Islamic Republic soon plans to use it for live-fire drills. An image from Maxar Technologies taken Sunday shows an Iranian […] 👓 View full article

0

