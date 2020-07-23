'Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard?': Joey King-Joel Courtney announce 'The Kissing Booth 3'

The cast of The Kissing Booth 2 take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e giving each other heartwarming compliments and sharing their first impressions of each other, this cast proves you can find true friendship on and off camera. The Kissing Booth 2 is available exclusively on Netflix July...
Get ready to embrace summer with the release of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2" on July 24. While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, co-stars and real-life BFFs Joey King and Joel..