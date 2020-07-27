|
Which defender is in the Maldini class? Find out in Garth's team of the season
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Which defender is in the Paolo Maldini class? Which players should be featuring on the Ballon d'Or list? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the season.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paolo Maldini Italian association football player
Garth Crooks English footballer
'He's going to be a star next season' - who made Garth Crooks' team of the week?Which player is a leader of men? Which defender did Garth underestimate? Find out in the team of the week.
BBC News
FIFA Ballon d'Or Award for association football players
Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:51Published
Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 because of coronavirus pandemicThe Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 because of a "lack of sufficient fair conditions" created by the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this