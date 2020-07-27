Which defender is in the Maldini class? Find out in Garth's team of the season

Global  
 

BBC News Monday, 27 July 2020
Which defender is in the Paolo Maldini class? Which players should be featuring on the Ballon d'Or list? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the season.
'He's going to be a star next season' - who made Garth Crooks' team of the week?

 Which player is a leader of men? Which defender did Garth underestimate? Find out in the team of the week.
Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020 [Video]

Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the soccer calendar.

Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 because of coronavirus pandemic

 The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 because of a "lack of sufficient fair conditions" created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ballon d’Or canceled this year amid coronavirus disruption

 TO MOVE AT 1 P.M. LONDON TIME. AP PHOTOS AND VIDEOS AVAILABLE The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has...
