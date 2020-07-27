Global  
 

American Magic is 1st Cup challenger to sail in New Zealand

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic has become the first challenger to sail on the New Zealand waters where the America’s Cup will be contested next year. American Magic sailed its foiling 75-foot monohull Defiant for nearly seven hours on Waitemata Harbor on Monday New Zealand time (Sunday in the United States). It was […]
