Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian watchdog accuses Google of privacy breaches

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s consumer watchdog launched court action against Google on Monday alleging the technology giant misled account holders about its use of their personal data. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s action in the Federal Court is the latest litigation Google has faced around the world over allegations of privacy breaches. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources [Video]

Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources

Google could avert an EU probe into its planned takeover of Fitbit with a pledge not to use health data to target ads, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
COVID-19: Google Maps rolls out new features to avoid crowds when using public transit [Video]

COVID-19: Google Maps rolls out new features to avoid crowds when using public transit

Google on Monday introduced new features to Google Maps that aim to inform users better about how their trip may be impacted due to the coronavirus. When a user will look up public transit directions..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Australian watchdog sues Google over users’ personal data use

 Read Article Australia’s anti-competition watchdog on Monday launched federal court proceedings against Google, alleging that the subsidiary of Sundar...
CRN


Tweets about this