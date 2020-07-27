|
Australian watchdog accuses Google of privacy breaches
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s consumer watchdog launched court action against Google on Monday alleging the technology giant misled account holders about its use of their personal data. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s action in the Federal Court is the latest litigation Google has faced around the world over allegations of privacy breaches. The […]
