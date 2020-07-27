Australian watchdog accuses Google of privacy breaches

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources



Google could avert an EU probe into its planned takeover of Fitbit with a pledge not to use health data to target ads, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago COVID-19: Google Maps rolls out new features to avoid crowds when using public transit



Google on Monday introduced new features to Google Maps that aim to inform users better about how their trip may be impacted due to the coronavirus. When a user will look up public transit directions.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on June 9, 2020

Related news from verified sources Australian watchdog sues Google over users’ personal data use Read Article Australia’s anti-competition watchdog on Monday launched federal court proceedings against Google, alleging that the subsidiary of Sundar...

CRN 5 hours ago





Tweets about this