RBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board to declare Class X result tomorrow at 4 PM, says state education minister

DNA Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The RBSE Class 10th results will be declared from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer and would be later released online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The state education minister confirmed the date and time of the results today.
