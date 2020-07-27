Global  
 

Toyko, Sydney aim to lure edgy Hong Kong financial firms, but Singapore a top draw

Monday, 27 July 2020
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan, Australia and some other nations are readying incentives to attract banks and asset managers in Hong Kong that are worried about the new security law imposed by China, but finance sector experts said even if they move, it will be to Singapore. High taxes and costs, bloated bureaucracies and cultural differences in some of these Asia-Pacific nations present formidable challenges for the Hong Kong financial institutions to relocate even partially, while Singapore's similarities to Hong Kong give it an advantage, they said, though the...
Singapore Singapore Country in Southeast Asia

Oil up on weak dollar though US-China tensions weigh

 SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Monday helped by a weak dollar and expected US stimulus measures but gains were capped by rising global coronavirus cases..
WorldNews

More than 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore

 Việt Nam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more..
WorldNews
Singaporean Man Acted As Cutout Agent For Chinese Military, Used Americans For Intel [Video]

Singaporean Man Acted As Cutout Agent For Chinese Military, Used Americans For Intel

Prosecutors said Friday a Singaporean man living in Washington DC has pleaded guilty to being an 'illegal agent of a foreign power.' Jun Wei Yeo was also known as Dickson Yeo. According to CNN, he worked for Chinese intelligence for four or five years. Using a fake consultancy site, he cultivated Americans with access to sensitive information. He then commissioned them to write reports, which he then passed on to Beijing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Singaporean pleads guilty to spying for China in the US

 Singapore/Washington: A Singaporean man pleaded guilty to acting under the direction of Chinese intelligence officials to obtain sensitive information from..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Benny Tai: Hong Kong university fires professor who led protests

 Benny Tai, a law professor, called the move "the end of academic freedom" in Hong Kong.
BBC News

University of Hong Kong sacks veteran democracy activist

 HONG KONG (Reuters) - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) on Tuesday sacked veteran pro-democracy activist Benny Tai from his tenured position as an associate..
WorldNews

Global deaths pass 650,000 as fresh curbs urged

 Live version of coronavirus map Officials around the world reintroduced a raft of restrictions Monday – from beach closures to quarantine measures – to try..
WorldNews

We asked how many Hongkongers seek asylum in Australia. This is what we found

 Exclusive: According to a decade of data obtained by SBS under the Freedom of Information Act, asylum and refugee claims from Hong Kong residents have spiked in..
SBS

New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty over China national security law

 Country is last of the Five Eyes alliance to take action, saying it ‘can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system’ New Zealand has..
WorldNews

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

Car crashes into restaurant in Sydney's northwest

 An elderly driver has escaped without injury after driving his SUV into a Chinese restaurant at Eastwood, in Sydney's north.
SBS

About 3 billion animals harmed in Australian bushfires, WWF says

 SYDNEY (Reuters) - Nearly 3 billion koalas, kangaroos and other native Australian animals were killed or displaced by bushfires in 2019 and 2020, a study by the..
WorldNews

Scott Morrison cleared to 'continue with plans' after adviser's link to Sydney coronavirus case

 A senior adviser of Scott Morrison is in self-isolation after it was discovered he is a close contact of a Sydney person with coronavirus.
SBS

Scott Morrison cleared to 'continue with plans' after senior adviser's link to coronavirus case

 A senior adviser of Scott Morrison is in self-isolation after it was discovered he is a close contact of a Sydney person with coronavirus.
SBS

Coronavirus cluster in Sydney's Potts Point grows as NSW records 14 new cases

 A gym in Sydney's King Cross has undergone a deep clean after a person attended a class and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19.
SBS

Tokyo Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rebound to 266 amid concerns over pace of spread

 TOKYO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 266 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, amid rising concerns over the pace of the spread..
WorldNews
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony [Video]

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo on day of planned Opening Ceremony

Several dozen protesters in masks gather in front of Japan's National Stadium to protest against holding the Tokyo Olympics next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:06Published
Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics [Video]

Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics

Thursday marks one year before the next summer Olympics, Tokyo '202ONE'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record as Tokyoites urged to stay home

 TOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..
WorldNews

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Swimmer Is Killed in Maine Shark Attack, Officials Say

 A 63-year-old New York woman died in Maine’s first fatal shark attack, the authorities said. Sharks rarely attack humans but are following seals, their natural..
NYTimes.com

New York lawyer Roy Den Hollander allegedly targeted another federal judge from New Jersey before shooting

 Men's rights attorney Roy Den Hollander's list of other targets included another federal judge in New Jersey, the New York Times reported.
 
USATODAY.com
Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases

It is second behind California on the list of most affected states.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Nissan sees $4.5 billion annual operating loss as pandemic hinders turnaround efforts

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co said on..
WorldNews

Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific part of the world in or near the Western Pacific Ocean; typically includes East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania

Asia Pacific countries ease lockdowns with caution [Video]

Asia Pacific countries ease lockdowns with caution

On Monday, several countries relaxed their lockdowns - with some allowing health clubs and zoos to reopen, while others are letting people go to work for the first time in months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published

