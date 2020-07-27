|
Early October Surprise: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley For Donald Trump’s Vice President?
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” John Bolton who served as Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor (2018-2019) described an interesting discussion that took place with the president towards the end of 2018. Along with talking about the upcoming State of the Union Address and sending a New Year’s greeting to President Xi Jinping of China, or whether he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his talks with North Korea’s Divine Leader Kim Jong Un, the two raised the issue about the widespread political rumor he would dump Vice President Mike Pence from the ticket in 2020 and run instead with Nikki Haley. President Trump’s...
