China records highest surge in virus cases since April

Monday, 27 July 2020
China records highest surge in virus cases since AprilShares China recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- the highest daily figure since April -- propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have sparked fears of a fresh wave. The bulk of 57 new domestic cases were found in the far northwestern Xinjiang region, according to the National Health Commission, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of...
Video Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Diary of a Trauma Surgeon: 12 Days of Covid-19's Surge

Diary of a Trauma Surgeon: 12 Days of Covid-19's Surge 17:19

 Los Angeles-based trauma surgeon Annie Onishi documents 12 days of her life working inside a hospital during this summer's surge in Covid-19 cases. While dealing with increasing numbers of infections, Annie reflects on how the entire hospital is coping with the stresses brought upon the healthcare...

National Health Commission


Xinjiang

China Is Harvesting the DNA of Its People. Is This the Future of Policing?

 THE CHINESE POLICE ARE SYSTEMATICALLY COLLECTING GENOMIC DATA FROM TENS OF MILLIONS OF MEN AND BOYS. For several years now, the police and other authorities in..
WorldNews

NBA cries foul and pulls out of Xinjiang project

 The National Basketball Association (NBA) has severed ties to a training center in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international..
WorldNews

Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'

 a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's..
WorldNews

UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty

 The UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing’s imposition of a..
WorldNews

