China records highest surge in virus cases since April
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Shares China recorded 61 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- the highest daily figure since April -- propelled by clusters in three separate regions that have sparked fears of a fresh wave. The bulk of 57 new domestic cases were found in the far northwestern Xinjiang region, according to the National Health Commission, where a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of...
Los Angeles-based trauma surgeon Annie Onishi documents 12 days of her life working inside a hospital during this summer's surge in Covid-19 cases. While dealing with increasing numbers of infections, Annie reflects on how the entire hospital is coping with the stresses brought upon the healthcare...
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India but on a brighter side, India recorded highest ever, more than 4.4 lakh samples in a single day on July 26. Moreover, 36,145 patients recovered from..