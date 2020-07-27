Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

WorldNews Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreakHANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Da Nang Da Nang City in Vietnam

Coronavirus: Vietnam alarm after first cases in months

 The four locally transmitted cases in Da Nang prompt a tourism ban and renewed prevention measures.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Vietnam reports first local coronavirus infection in more than three months

 Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing programme, Vietnam had kept its virus total to an impressively low 415 cases
Hindu Also reported by •SBS

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this