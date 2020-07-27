|
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday. ......
