Flag lowered as US departs Chengdu consulate in China
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The American flag has been taken down at a US consulate in southwestern China, according to state media, as officials vacate the premises under order of the Chinese government. State broadcaster CCTV said on its social media account that the flag was lowered at 6.18 am on Monday at the US mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan provine. Police have closed off a two to three block area around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property. Vehicles could be seen moving in the distance behind multiple police lines. China ordered the closing of the consulate on Friday in retaliation for a U.S. order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a...
Chengdu Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Sichuan, People's Republic of China
Sichuan Province of China
Houston Largest city in Texas
