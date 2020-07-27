Global  
 

Flag lowered as US departs Chengdu consulate in China

WorldNews Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Flag lowered as US departs Chengdu consulate in ChinaThe American flag has been taken down at a US consulate in southwestern China, according to state media, as officials vacate the premises under order of the Chinese government. State broadcaster CCTV said on its social media account that the flag was lowered at 6.18 am on Monday at the US mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan provine. Police have closed off a two to three block area around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property. Vehicles could be seen moving in the distance behind multiple police lines. China ordered the closing of the consulate on Friday in retaliation for a U.S. order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a...
China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate 01:44

 China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate.

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu

Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas.

Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu

 Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in Chengdu on Monday amid rising tensions between the global powers.
China takes control of US consulate in Chengdu

 Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday after it was ordered closed amid rising tensions.
US diplomats to leave consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat closures

 China's decision to close the US mission came after the US shut China's consulate in Houston.
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

Beijing says move is a 'legitimate and necessary response' to Washington's decision to shut China's Houston consulate.

U.S. Chengdu consulate prepares to close

U.S. Chengdu consulate prepares to close

Security was tight outside the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday as staff inside prepared to leave, while U.S. officials took over the closed Chinese consulate in Houston.

Former UC Davis Researcher From China Sought By FBI Booked Into Sacramento County Jail [Video]

Former UC Davis Researcher From China Sought By FBI Booked Into Sacramento County Jail

Senior US government officials said Friday that a Chinese scientist who had been hiding in the country's San Francisco consulate after accusations of visa fraud is now in US custody. Katie Johnston..

US officers force open rear door of Chinese consulate in Houston following closure order

 Beijing announces shutting down of America's Chengdu consulate in tit-for-tat response
China takes over US Consulate in Chengdu in diplomatic tit for tat

 Chinese authorities have taken control of the former US Consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. The move comes amid rising tensions between the global powers.
Pompeo urges nations to join forces against China

 What began with ping-pong diplomacy nearly 50 years ago plunged into tit-for-tat hostility this week as China retaliated on Friday to the United States' closure of its Houston consulate.
