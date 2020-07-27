Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

WorldNews Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland dies at 104Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland is no more. The two-time Oscar winner died peacefully in her sleep. She was 104 and she died of natural causes at home in Paris where she had been residing for over 60 years, her publicist Lisa Goldberg announced. "A two-time Best Actress Oscar winner, Olivia de Havilland was a mainstay of Hollywood's Golden Age and an immeasurable talent. Here's to a true legend of our industry," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wrote on Sunday, on its verified Twitter account, @The Academy. A private funeral is being arranged, according to a report in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104

Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104 01:02

 'Gone with the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Olivia de Havilland Olivia de Havilland British-American actress

ShowBiz Minute: de Havilland, Depp, Swift

 Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, July 26th: Body of Rep. John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing; Tropical storm Hanna drenches South Texas; Brazil's..
USATODAY.com
Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104 [Video]

Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104

Legendary actress Olivia de Havilland has died at her home in Paris. She was 104. Elle reports the actress was the last surviving member of the 'Gone with the Wind' cast. De Havilland was also known for playing Maid Marian in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), opposite Errol Flynn. She also did an enormous favor for her fellow Hollywood actors, winning a high-profile court case against Warner Bros. in the 1940s.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 [Video]

'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

The actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind,” also won two Oscars and was key to improving Hollywood's contract system for actors. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With the Wind' actress and Hollywood royalty, dies at 104

 Olivia de Havilland, one of the last pillars of Hollywood royalty and a contemporary of Bette Davis and Errol Flynn, has died. She was 104.
USATODAY.com

Olivia de Havilland, golden age of Hollywood star, dies at 104

 Her career spanned more than 50 years and she was the last surviving star of Gone with the Wind.
BBC News

Johnny Depp 'tried to suffocate' Amber Heard with pillow during fight, court hears

 Friend of actress tells court she had 'many conversations' about relationship with Hollywood star
Independent

Billy Eichner: Hollywood is 'so hypocritical,' still denies LGBTQ actors opportunities

 Billy Eichner opened up about LGBTQ representation in Hollywood as well as the career challenges actors can face when they come out of the closet.
USATODAY.com

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Professional honorary organization

Zendaya invited to join Academy [Video]

Zendaya invited to join Academy

Zendaya and Awkwafina are among 819 stars invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as part of the organisation's push for diversity in its members.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:25Published
Hollywood Award Shows Are Being Delayed Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Hollywood Award Shows Are Being Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The pause button has been pressed on Hollywood award shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place a little later than usual in 2021. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the annual Golden Globes will take place on Feb 28, 2021. According to Reuters, February 28, 2021, was originally slated to be the air date for the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences however last week announced the show would be delayed until April.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Oscars Delayed Until April 2021 | THR News [Video]

Oscars Delayed Until April 2021 | THR News

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony has been pushed back from Feb. 28 to April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its Oscars broadcasting partner ABC announced on Monday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:45Published

Lisa Goldberg Lisa Goldberg Mathematical finance scholar and statistician


Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Rome honours Oscar-winning soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone [Video]

Rome honours Oscar-winning soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone

Rome honours Oscar-winning soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:05Published
Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91 [Video]

Ennio Morricone: Italian film composer, who won an Oscar for Hateful Eight, dies aged 91

He composed the famous coyote-howl theme for the iconic film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44Published

Academy Award for Best Actress Academy Award for Best Actress Award presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences


Paris Paris Capital of France

Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 [Video]

Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Gone With The Wind actress Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104. Theactress, one of the last surviving figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died athome in Paris, her representatives confirmed. A statement said: “Last night,the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and belovedclient. She died peacefully in Paris.” Dame Olivia won two best actress Oscarsfor her roles in 1946’s To Each His Own and 1949’s The Heiress. However, sheis best remembered for her turn as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 film Gone WithThe Wind.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Paris police step up anti-noise patrols

 After the birdsong and the silence, the sound of engines and sirens seems all the more invasive.
BBC News

Today in History for July 25th

 Highlights of this day in history: Andrea Doria begins to sink after a collision in the North Atlantic; An Air France Concorde crashes outside Paris; First..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dies At 104 [Video]

Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dies At 104

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of actress Olivia de Havilland.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this

MReddecliff

Negan8787 RT @OddPittsburgh: 64yrs ago TODAY, on July 25th, 1956 a baseball miracle took place before a sparse crowd at Forbes Field. #21's play tha… 1 hour ago

Baffa_Umar

Mallam Baffa Umar RT @BSalahuddeen: Today marks a year since my passing out as a youth corper on 25th July 2019, it also marks a significant date in my life… 2 hours ago

bee_geeh

B Harris RT @DavidMilley22: Today is July 25th, 2020, and @JustinTrudeau is the Worst Prime Minister in Canadian History 7 hours ago