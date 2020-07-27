|
Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland dies at 104
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland is no more. The two-time Oscar winner died peacefully in her sleep. She was 104 and she died of natural causes at home in Paris where she had been residing for over 60 years, her publicist Lisa Goldberg announced. "A two-time Best Actress Oscar winner, Olivia de Havilland was a mainstay of Hollywood's Golden Age and an immeasurable talent. Here's to a true legend of our industry," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wrote on Sunday, on its verified Twitter account, @The Academy. A private funeral is being arranged, according to a report in...
