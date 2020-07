BLM Jenny For The Many RT @wdavidmarx: Fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto passed away this week. He styled David Bowie, and with Kenzo and Issey Miyake, was among t… 29 seconds ago

LA RT @harisama1000: The first Japanese designer to show at London Fashion Week and #ZiggyStardust collaborator. Rest in peace #KansaiYamamoto… 54 minutes ago

🌃🏥消毒除菌リセッシュ🔴⚪️組曲🎁🍼 RT @frieze_magazine: Kansai Yamamoto (1944–2020) The Japanese fashion designer, known for his collaboration with David Bowie (pictured), h… 1 hour ago

Eve Diaz RT @CNN: Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto has died at the age of 76. Yamamoto was known for his avant-garde collection… 2 hours ago

caroline jones RT @nytimesarts: Kansai Yamamoto, flamboyant Japanese designer who shaped the look of Ziggy Stardust, alter ego of the pop star David Bowie… 2 hours ago

shadyblunts RT @Dazed: RIP #KansaiYamamoto 💔 The first Japanese designer to show in London and behind some of #DavidBowie’s most iconic looks has pas… 2 hours ago

Fashion & Art Gallery RT @cnni: Acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto has died at the age of 76. Yamamoto was known for his avant-garde collectio… 2 hours ago