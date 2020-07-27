|
Pastor: 40 infected with coronavirus after church event
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
STRAWBERRY, Ala. (AP) — More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church, according to the congregation’s pastor. “The whole church has got it, just about,” Al.com quoted pastor Daryl Ross of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall County as saying. The […]
