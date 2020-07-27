Global  
 

Sensex crashes 194 points, Nifty slips below 11,200 as bank stocks sink on NPA fears

DNA Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Banking counters led the losses on the Sensex chart, with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI dropping over 6%. Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Ultratech Cement and Tata Steel were among the prominent gainers. Experts said the performance mirrored the volatile volatility in global markets.
