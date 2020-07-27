Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US



Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average. This equates to 55 cases of the virus per.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago

Trump Considers Banning TikTok



On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago