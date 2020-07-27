Global  
 

Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
O'Brien is the closest official to Trump to develop the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic continues to surge with infections and deaths on the rise in many US states.
