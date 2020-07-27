|
Canadian musician calls out tech boyfriend Elon Musk for posting discriminatory tweet against non-binary people
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Canadian musician Grimes publicly called out tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk after he posted a tweet that many say is transphobic and discriminatory against non-binary people.
On Friday night, Musk, who is known for a provocative Twitter page that alternates between inflammatory statements and random memes, tweeted ‘pronouns suck’. In true Musk fashion, no explanation for the tweet was offered before or after it was posted and the tweet remained live even after the Tesla CEO faced immediate backlash from Twitter users for discriminating against the non-binary community.
Pretty disgusting to see from you. What's so hard about calling someone a pronoun? It literally does absolutely nothing to you to call them it and it's what they like to be referred as so why not just do it? I genuinely don't understand why you people don't like them.
— Alex (@Its_Revan) July 25, 2020
Looks like Elon really hates pronouns! pic.twitter.com/KgW3yDapjE
— ⚡️Mighty T Ξ S L A 💭🔋🚗 🪑🇺🇸 (@MightyTesla) July 25, 2020
Minutes after he posted, Grimes, Musk’s longtime partner and LGBTQ activist, chimed in with a disapproving tweet. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, did not elaborate on her criticism of Musk’s tweet and later deleted her own response. Musk’s tweet however, still remains on his Twitter page.
The couple made headlines in February after Grimes gave birth to their first child and attempted to name them “X Æ A-12 Musk’, although they later changed it to “X Æ A-Xii” due to California regulation. When asked about the baby’s identity in a Twitter Q and A, Grimes said they would let their child choose their own gender identity: “They may decide their fate and destiny.”
