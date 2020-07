#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari trends on Twitter after netizens find Tulsi Kumar's song 'Naam' copied from Darshan Raval Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari has been trending on Twitter after netizens found similarity between the Darshan Raval song and Tulsi Kumar's upcoming track named 'Naam' 👓 View full article