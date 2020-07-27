|
Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny and unleashed by addiction to alcohol and drugs. Attorney Sasha Wass was summing up at Depp's libel case against the newspaper over an article alleging he physically abused ex-wife Heard — a high-stakes celebrity trial in which the reputations of both former spouses are at stake. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over an April 2018 article, which called him a "wife-beater." He strongly denies being violent...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Sun (United Kingdom) Tabloid newspaper from the United Kingdom and Ireland
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
ShowBiz Minute: West, Heard, BeyonceKanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally; Amber Heard testifying in London at the libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun newspaper;..
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
ShowBiz Minute: de Havilland, Depp, SwiftOlivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp libel trial: 'Overwhelming evidence of domestic violence,' say The Sun's lawyers as defamation case draws to closeLawyers begin closing submissions in London in high-profile court battle between actor and tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers
Independent
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questionedAmber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com
Amber Heard American actress
Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35Published
Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sisterLONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp's lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a “wife beater” displayed video footage in a London..
WorldNews
Dan Wootton New Zealand journalist
Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as libel hearing continues
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Ryanair expects air travel to be depressed for 2-3 yearsLONDON (AP) — European budget airline Ryanair said Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on its earnings, with lockdown restrictions leading to a..
WorldNews
European, Asian Markets Mixed MondayThe shockwaves from growing tensions between the United States and China have thrown European and Asian markets into a state of flux, while sending gold to a..
WorldNews
Earlier lockdown 'would likely have saved' bus driversThirty-four bus workers died in London with Covid-19, including 29 drivers.
BBC News
News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:17Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this