Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife Heard

WorldNews Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Lawyer Claims Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser of Ex-Wife HeardA lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny and unleashed by addiction to alcohol and drugs. Attorney Sasha Wass was summing up at Depp's libel case against the newspaper over an article alleging he physically abused ex-wife Heard — a high-stakes celebrity trial in which the reputations of both former spouses are at stake. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over an April 2018 article, which called him a "wife-beater." He strongly denies being violent...
