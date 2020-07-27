Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Loved her unconditionally': Austin protest shooting victim remembered for devotion to fiancée, racial justice

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Garrett Foster, who was killed at an Austin protest Saturday, was remembered for dedication to the Second Amendment, racial justice and his fiancée.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Oakland Mayor Cautions Racial Justice Protesters to Avoid 'Images' Trump Campaign Seeks

Oakland Mayor Cautions Racial Justice Protesters to Avoid 'Images' Trump Campaign Seeks 03:21

 The stated purpose of Saturday's protest was for Oakland to show solidarity with demonstrators in Portland but, after dark, it turned ugly. On Sunday, Mayor Schaaf warned protesters that's just what Pres. Trump is counting on. Joe Vazquez reports. (7-26-20)

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Austin, Texas Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States

Live updates from weekend protests: 'Unlawful assembly' in Richmond; Man shot to death in Austin; 11 protesters arrested in Louisville

 A man was shot to death in Austin. Richmond police declared an "unlawful assembly" and Portland police declared "a riot." Latest protest news.
 
USATODAY.com
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee [Video]

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him. Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed. Foster is white. He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protest Calling For Racial Justice Held In Montgomery County [Video]

Protest Calling For Racial Justice Held In Montgomery County

The group held signs calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published
Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march [Video]

Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march

Dozens of people gather in Marble Arch in London in a All Black Lives Matter protest. The demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Downing Street through Oxford street, in protest of racial inequality..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
KC protest demonstrators seek judicial reform and racial justice [Video]

KC protest demonstrators seek judicial reform and racial justice

As the third week of protests begin in Kansas City, Missouri,, the J.C. Nichols Fountain remains the main meeting point for those seeking judicial reform and racial justice.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Man killed in Austin, Texas, as weekend protests turn violent

 Protests show no sign of slowing down even after one became deadly. A 28-year-old man was shot and killed at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas as...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesTMZ.comJerusalem Post

WATCH: Dramatic Video from Scene of Fatal Shooting at Austin Protest That Left One Dead; Suspect in Custody

 Content warning: Video may be disturbing for some viewers. Police say one person is dead, one in custody in a shooting that occurred at a Black Lives Matter...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

Person shot dead during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

 A person has been shot dead during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin in the southern US state of Texas.
SBS Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBBC News

Tweets about this

jasminenf24

jasmine🇯🇵 RT @theage: BREAKING: Victoria has had its worst day of the pandemic, recording 532 new cases overnight. Premier @DanielAndrewsMP said six… 7 minutes ago

amarilloglobe

amarilloglobe Protests against racial injustice continued around the nation Saturday with tense situations unfolding in cities in… https://t.co/saFFtMdk6b 58 minutes ago

WOYMRadio

What's On Your Mind? "I was in Maskisota over the weekend." - @scotthennen Kick off your week with all the updates from the past weekend… https://t.co/cDi1GICrab 1 hour ago