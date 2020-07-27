'Loved her unconditionally': Austin protest shooting victim remembered for devotion to fiancée, racial justice

The stated purpose of Saturday's protest was for Oakland to show solidarity with demonstrators in Portland but, after dark, it turned ugly. On Sunday, Mayor Schaaf warned protesters that's just what Pres. Trump is counting on. Joe Vazquez reports. (7-26-20)
An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him. Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed. Foster is white. He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.
