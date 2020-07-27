Warm west coast feel

Global  
 

National Post Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Lake Joseph

29B Steeles Rd. (Seguin)

Asking price: $3.5 million

Taxes: Approx. $10,000 (2020)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Square footage: 2,386

Garage: 0

Parking: 10


It is the unique architecture of this iconic Lake Joseph cottage that the homeowners love. “We originally come from the west coast and the warmth of the natural cedar beams and siding reminded us of home. It has the feel of a west coast lodge,” the homeowner says.

A lot of buyers are looking for something different than the traditional cottage and this early 1980s structure with its large curved bank of windows fits the bill.

“The best feature is the view,” says listing agent Storey Badger. “When you sit at the dining room table, all you see is the water, trees in the distance and the island-dotted view.”

It was built by the owner of a concrete company for his own use in the early 1980s and offers 2,385 square feet of living space.

The four-bedroom cottage has a fireplace made of locally sourced granite. A sunken living room, a dining area, a loft and a renovated main bedroom suite (it once housed a hot tub/spa room) are highlights.

The property has 274 feet of water frontage and includes a one-level, two-slip boathouse with a rooftop deck and a diving board.

It will appeal to an individual with a sense of design, imagination and vision…who will take the unique structure and make it their own, he says, adding it appeals to buyers in their late 40s and 50s “with the stability to take on a project like this.”

“We found the cottage incredibly versatile for use with our extended families,” the homeowner says. “Our children were youngsters when we bought it and they spent their entire summers here. Grandparents visited frequently and often stayed for the fall after the kids had returned to school. (So grand is the property that) “people often assume a celebrity owns it.”

Listing Broker: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada (Storey Badger)
