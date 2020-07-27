Global  
 

Opinion: MLB season now in jeopardy after COVID-19 outbreak hits Miami Marlins

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
MLB season is in jeopardy after outbreak of COVID-19 cases on the Miami Marlins has postponed at least two games, including the Yankees vs. Phillies.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

MLB Cancels Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak 00:38

 According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to cancel two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the Yankees game in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

